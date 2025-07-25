Walleye Bring Back Darian Pilon for 2025-26 Season

July 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TOLEDO, OH - Forward Darian Pilon will return to the Pond for a third season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

Pilon, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, posted nine points (4G, 5A), 50 penalty minutes, and a -6 over 60 games with the Walleye last season. The winger racked up four penalty minutes in three playoff games in 2025.

The 26-year-old has accumulated 12 points (5G, 7A), 84 penalty minutes, and a -11 in 91 ECHL games over two seasons, all with Toledo. Prior to his pro career, Pilon skated three seasons at the University of Prince Edward Island, netting 42 points (17G, 25A), 223 penalty minutes, and a +6 in 66 collegiate games. Pilon also played three seasons with the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL, collecting 88 points (40G, 48A), 317 penalty minutes, and a +5 over 194 games.







