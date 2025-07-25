Gargoyles Add Consentino & Lee to Hockey Operations Staff

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves announced today two additions to the team's hockey operations department. Eric Cosentino has been named the team's Head Equipment Manager, while Collin Lee has been appointed as Head Athletic Trainer.

Cosentino joins the Gargoyles after spending the past four seasons as the assistant equipment manager for the AHL's Charlotte Checkers. Cosentino was a member of the Checkers team that reached the Calder Cup Finals this past season. Prior to Charlotte, Cosentino worked three seasons as an assistant equipment manager with the Reading Royals (ECHL) from 2017-2020. Cosentino earned his start in hockey working as an equipment manager by working a semester with Norwich University's Men's D3 team as a student manager. Cosentino has also spent time working in baseball as a ticket sales executive with the Hagerstown Suns.

Lee brings a wealth of experience to the Gargoyles having served the past five seasons as the head athletic trainer for the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Prior to his time with Utah, Lee worked a clinical internship with the South Carolina Stingrays for the 2019-20 season. Lee earned a Master's in Athletic Training, M.AT from Charleston Southern University in 2020 and worked with CSU's Football and Baseball programs. He also earned a Bachelors in Exercise Science from College of Charleston in 2018.

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale! Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







