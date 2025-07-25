Icemen Bolster Blue Line with the Return of Brayden Hislop

July 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that team has agreed to terms with defenseman Brayden Hislop for the 2025-26 season.

Hislop, 21, began his professional career with Icemen last November and collected 14 points (3g, 11a) in 45 appearances. Hislop also added two assists in four playoff games this past spring.

Prior to joining the Icemen, the 6-1, 181-pound defenseman concluded his final season in major junior, logging seven points (1g, 6a) in 48 games played with the OHL's Guelph Storm in 2023-24.

The St. Clements, Ontario resident totaled 40 points (8g, 32a) with a +16 plus/minus rating in 159 career games split in stints with Guelph, the North Bay Battalion and the Saginaw Spirit from 2021-2024.

The Following is a full listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2025-26 season:

Louka Henault (D)

Brayden Hislop (D)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Brody Crane (F)

Dalton Duhart (F)

Craig Martin (F)

Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are currently on sale! The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7th against the Atlanta Gladiators. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.