Forward Remy Parker Re-Signs with the Cincinnati Cyclones

July 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that forward Remy Parker has re-signed with the organization for the 2025-26 season. Parker will return to Cincinnati for his second full professional season and marks the second signing of the offseason for the Cyclones.

Parker, 27, spent the entire 2024-25 season with the Cyclones and recorded 10 goals and eight assists in his first full professional season. In 68 games played, Parker cemented himself as an important depth piece for the Cyclones' bottom six. In addition, Parker was a big part of the Cincinnati penalty kill, with two of his 10 goals coming shorthanded.

"A big part of offseason recruiting in the ECHL is working to retain the right players," said Cyclones Head Coach Riley Weselowski. "Players who play the game the right way on the ice and lead in the locker room as well. We want to make sure we are adding players who our fan base enjoys watching on a nightly basis."

"Remy has taken strides as a professional the past two years and we will look for him to take another one this season." Weselowski adds "He has a big frame and a high compete level, and will help us push the pace throughout this season as we work to redefine what it means to play for the Cyclones."

The Montclair, New Jersey native kickstarted his pro career following a successful college hockey career at the NCAA DIII level. Parker spent a season with Long Island University before joining the Cyclones. Prior to his season stint on Long Island, Parker spent time at the University of Utica and Utica College. In 46 total collegiate games, Parker nearly recorded a point-per-game with 45 (28 goals, 17 assists).

Parker joined the Cyclones following the conclusion of the 2023-24 college campaign. In his professional debut, Parker recorded his first pro goal just eight minutes into his career with a tally against the Toledo Walleye.

