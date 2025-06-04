Cyclones Announce Schedule Change for Two Games against Bloomington
June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the Bloomington Bison, today announced a pair of schedule changes for the 2025-26 ECHL Regular Season.
The Cyclones will now host the Bison on Nov. 1, 2025 at Heritage Bank Center. Puck drop for the Saturday night contest will take place at 7:35 p.m. ET. In addition, the Cyclones will now travel to Bloomington for an away contest on Jan. 23, 2026 at Grossinger Motors Arena. All games will be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
CONFIRMED SCHEDULE CHANGE:
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 - vs. Bloomington Bison (7:35 p.m. ET)
Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 - at Bloomington Bison (8 p.m. ET)
