Stingrays Recognized with Six Nominations for 2024-25 ECHL Team Awards

June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays are proud to announce their selection as finalists in six categories for the 2024-25 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX. Winners will be revealed during the league's annual Hockey Summer Meetings, taking place later this month in Orlando, Florida.

This year, the Stingrays have been nominated for Community Service Team of the Year, Theme Night of the Year (Vinyl Night), and the Inclusive Spirit Award.

In addition to the team honors, three individuals from the Stingrays front office have been recognized for their contributions during the season. Mario Picciotto returns as a nominee for Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year, Bethany Bruck for Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year, and Owen Gund for Media/PR Director of the Year.

"Our front office staff is the backbone of our organization," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "They work tirelessly behind the scenes, and I am very happy they are nominated for 6 awards."

The complete list of the awards and nominees can be found below.

Community Service Team of the Year: Cincinnati Cyclones, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, South Carolina Stingrays, Worcester Railers.

Marketing Team of the Year: Florida Everblades, Orlando Solar Bears, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Tahoe Knight Monsters, Toledo Walleye, Wheeling Nailers.

Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year: Florida Everblades - Champion Circle Partnership Level, Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Postgame Concert, Kalamazoo Wings - March is for Hockey, Savannah Ghost Pirates - Dine with the Players Charity Gala, Trois-Rivières Lions - 5th Line Club.

Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year: Norfolk Admirals - $25 for 2025, Orlando Solar Bears - Sunday Fun Day, Rapid City Rush - Diamond Dig, Tahoe Knight Monsters - Star Wars: Pick Your Path, Toledo Walleye - Military Dinner Package, Trois-Rivières Lions - Overtime Comic Show.

Theme Night of the Year: Atlanta Gladiators - Thrashers Night, Bloomington Bison - Abe's Birthday Celebration, Fort Wayne Komets - Luau Night, Kalamazoo Wings - Guinness World Record/50th Anniversary Home Opener, Maine Mariners - Renaissance Night/Let's Talk About It, South Carolina Stingrays - Vinyl Night.

Inclusive Spirit Award: Bloomington Bison, Cincinnati Cyclones, Kalamazoo Wings, Maine Mariners, South Carolina Stingrays, Wheeling Nailers.

Broadcaster of the Year: Rob Lippolis (Adirondack), Mark Binetti (Greenville), Cam McGuire (Idaho), Michael Keeley (Maine), Weston Dewitt (Norfolk), Joey Battaino (Orlando).

Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year: Rudy Hodgson (Cincinnati), David Fine (Iowa), Chris Cadeau (Kalamazoo), Cory Berberian (Rapid City), Owen Gund (South Carolina), Jason Mals (Wichita).

Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year: Tadd Sipowicz (Adirondack), Mike DiPalma (Idaho), Jordan Place (Maine), Georgia Veatch (Rapid City), Mario Picciotto (South Carolina), Ed Sintic (Toledo).

Corporate Partnership Team of the Year: Allen Americans, Florida Everblades, Indy Fuel, Reading Royals, Toledo Walleye, Trois-Rivières Lions.

Specialty Jersey of the Year: Cincinnati Cyclones - Zinzinnati Steins, Iowa Heartlanders - Crispy Bacon, Jacksonville Icemen - 90s Night, Savannah Ghost Pirates - Ghost Parrots, Utah Grizzlies - Fishing Night, Worcester Railers - Worcester 6.

Game Operations Team of the Year: Allen Americans, Cincinnati Cyclones, Kansas City Mavericks, Orlando Solar Bears, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Trois-Rivières Lions.

Social Media Team of the Year: Florida Everblades, Indy Fuel, Kansas City Mavericks, Orlando Solar Bears, Toledo Walleye, Wheeling Nailers.

Ticket Sales Professional of the Year: Sean Driscoll (Adirondack), Austin Larson (Allen), Trent Blair (Jacksonville), Alex Rowe (Kansas City), Cassie Geer (Savannah), Paul O'Leary (Worcester).

Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year: Jonathon Rubin (Bloomington), Tanner Babeo (Greenville), Bethany Bruck (South Carolina), Owen Bailey (Toledo), Flaca Solano (Utah), Sydney Tennant (Wichita).

Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate: Florida Everblades, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Toledo Walleye.

Ticket Department of the Year - YOY Growth: Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Indy Fuel, Iowa Heartlanders, Jacksonville Icemen, Kansas City Mavericks, Wheeling Nailers.

Group Department of the Year - Aggregate: Cincinnati Cyclones, Florida Everblades, Idaho Steelheads, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears.

Group Department of the Year - YOY Growth: Allen Americans, Atlanta Gladiators, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Idaho Steelheads, Tulsa Oilers, Wheeling Nailers.

Rising Star Award: Indy Fuel, Iowa Heartlanders, Kalamazoo Wings, Reading Royals, Wheeling Nailers, Worcester Railers.

Team Award of Excellence: Florida Everblades, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Toledo Walleye.







