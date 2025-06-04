ECHL Transactions - June 4
June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, June 3, 2025:
Toledo:
add Will Hillman, F activated from reserve
delete Colby Ambrosio, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
add Vincent Sévigny, D assigned by Laval
delete Emmett Serensits, D placed on reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from June 4, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - June 4 - ECHL
- Bison Announce Schedule Changes - Bloomington Bison
- Cyclones Announce Schedule Change for Two Games against Bloomington - Cincinnati Cyclones
- NEWS: DeWitt Named Finalist for ECHL Broadcaster of the Year - Norfolk Admirals
- Florida Everblades Front Office Earns Seven ECHL Team Award Nominations - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Finalists for 2024-25 Team Awards - Toledo Walleye
- Solar Bears Nominated for Several Team Awards Ahead of 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando - Orlando Solar Bears
- Scott Burt Named First Head Coach of Greensboro Gargoyles - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Icemen Named Finalists for Six ECHL Awards - Jacksonville Icemen
- Trois-Rivières Lions Organization Nominated four Four 2024-2025 ECHL Team Awards - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Swamp Rabbits Named Finalist for Six ECHL Awards - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ghost Pirates Nominated for Seven 2024-25 ECHL Awards - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Worcester Railers Nominated for ECHL Community Award for Seventh Consecutive Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Recognized with Six Nominations for 2024-25 ECHL Team Awards - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cincinnati Cyclones Earn Six 2024-25 ECHL Team Award Nominations - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Finalists for 2024-25 Team Awards Presented by SponsorCX - ECHL
- Mariners Named Finalists for Five ECHL Awards - Maine Mariners
- Rush Named Finalist for Four ECHL Team Awards - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Named Finalists for 2024-25 ECHL Corporate Partnership Team of the Year & Rising Star Award - Reading Royals
- Atlanta Gladiators Name Guy Chiarenza Director of Broadcasting & Communications - Atlanta Gladiators
- Chad Costello Named Head Coach/GM of the Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.