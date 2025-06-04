ECHL Transactions - June 4

June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, June 3, 2025:

Toledo:

add Will Hillman, F activated from reserve

delete Colby Ambrosio, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

add Vincent Sévigny, D assigned by Laval

delete Emmett Serensits, D placed on reserve







ECHL Stories from June 4, 2025

