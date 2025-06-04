Ghost Pirates Nominated for Seven 2024-25 ECHL Awards
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates have been named finalists in seven categories for the 2024-25 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, which will be presented at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando on Wednesday, June 25.
The Ghost Pirates have been nominated for Marketing Team of the Year, Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year (Dine with the Players Charity Gala), Specialty Jersey of the Year (Ghost Parrots), Game Operations Team of the Year, Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate and Team Award of Excellence.
In addition, Ghost Pirates Senior Account Executive Cassie Geer has been nominated for Ticket Sales Professional of the Year.
The complete list of the awards and nominees can be found below. Savannah took home four ECHL awards following the 2023-24 season.
Community Service Team of the Year Marketing Team of the Year Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year
Cincinnati Cyclones Florida Everblades Florida Everblades - Champion Circle Partnership Level
Greenville Swamp Rabbits Orlando Solar Bears Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Postgame Concert
Kansas City Mavericks Savannah Ghost Pirates Kalamazoo Wings - March is for Hockey
Rapid City Rush Tahoe Knight Monsters Savannah Ghost Pirates - Dine with the Players Charity Gala
South Carolina Stingrays Toledo Walleye Trois-Rivières Lions - 5th Line Club
Worcester Railers Wheeling Nailers
Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year Theme Night of the Year Inclusive Spirit Award
Norfolk Admirals - $25 for 2025 Atlanta Gladiators - Thrashers Night Bloomington Bison
Orlando Solar Bears - Sunday Fun Day Bloomington Bison - Abe's Birthday Celebration Cincinnati Cyclones
Rapid City Rush - Diamond Dig Fort Wayne Komets - Luau Night Kalamazoo Wings
Tahoe Knight Monsters - Star Wars: Pick Your Path Kalamazoo Wings - Guinness World Record/50th Anniversary Home Opener Maine Mariners
Toledo Walleye - Military Dinner Package Maine Mariners - Renaissance Night/Let's Talk About It South Carolina Stingrays
Trois-Rivières Lions - Overtime Comic Show South Carolina Stingrays - Vinyl Night Wheeling Nailers
Broadcaster of the Year Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year
Rob Lippolis, Adirondack Rudy Hodgson, Cincinnati Tadd Sipowicz, Adirondack
Mark Binetti, Greenville David Fine, Iowa Mike DiPalma, Idaho
Cam McGuire, Idaho Chris Cadeau, Kalamazoo Jordan Place, Maine
Michael Keeley, Maine Cory Berberian, Rapid City Georgia Veatch, Rapid City
Weston Dewitt, Norfolk Owen Gund, South Carolina Mario Picciotto, South Carolina
Joey Battaino, Orlando Jason Mals, Wichita Ed Sintic, Toledo
Corporate Partnership Team of the Year Specialty Jersey of the Year Game Operations Team of the Year
Allen Americans Cincinnati Cyclones - Zinzinnati Steins Allen Americans
Florida Everblades Iowa Heartlanders - Crispy Bacon Cincinnati Cyclones
Indy Fuel Jacksonville Icemen - 90s Night Kansas City Mavericks
Reading Royals Savannah Ghost Pirates - Ghost Parrots Orlando Solar Bears
Toledo Walleye Utah Grizzlies - Fishing Night Savannah Ghost Pirates
Trois-Rivières Lions Worcester Railers - Worcester 6 Trois-Rivières Lions
Social Media Team of the Year Ticket Sales Professional of the Year Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year
Florida Everblades Sean Driscoll, Adirondack Jonathon Rubin, Bloomington
Indy Fuel Austin Larson, Allen Tanner Babeo, Greenville
Kansas City Mavericks Trent Blair, Jacksonville Bethany Bruck, South Carolina
Orlando Solar Bears Alex Rowe, Kansas City Owen Bailey, Toledo
Toledo Walleye Cassie Geer, Savannah Flaca Solano, Utah
Wheeling Nailers Paul O'Leary, Worcester Sydney Tennant, Wichita
Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate Ticket Department of the Year - YOY Growth Group Department of the Year - Aggregate
Florida Everblades Greenville Swamp Rabbits Cincinnati Cyclones
Indy Fuel Indy Fuel Florida Everblades
Jacksonville Icemen Iowa Heartlanders Idaho Steelheads
Orlando Solar Bears Jacksonville Icemen Indy Fuel
Savannah Ghost Pirates Kansas City Mavericks Jacksonville Icemen
Toledo Walleye Wheeling Nailers Orlando Solar Bears
Group Department of the Year - YOY Growth Rising Star Award Team Award of Excellence
Allen Americans Indy Fuel Florida Everblades
Atlanta Gladiators Iowa Heartlanders Indy Fuel
Greenville Swamp Rabbits Kalamazoo Wings Jacksonville Icemen
Idaho Steelheads Reading Royals Orlando Solar Bears
Tulsa Oilers Wheeling Nailers Savannah Ghost Pirates
Wheeling Nailers Worcester Railers Toledo Walleye
