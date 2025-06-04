Comeback Comes up Short in Game 3 Loss to Trois-Riviéres
June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Trois-Riviéres, QC - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Trois-Riviéres Lions in Game 3 of the Kelly Cup Finals. The final score was 3-2.
How it Happened:
Trois-Riviéres played with a fire in them to start the game right away. Just 42 seconds in, they got on the board as Chris Jandric gave them the 1-0 lead after a miscue from goaltender Jan Bednar.
At 12:20 they made it 2-0 as Xavier Cormier extended their lead to give Toledo more adversity to fight back in this one.
As the Walleye outshot the Lions 12-5 in the first, they would still have some work to do to get back in the game.
The second period was a strong one for the Fish. Toledo led in shots on goal 24-14 through two. The Walleye got on the board to cut their deficit to one. At 10:52, Carson Bantle remained patient in front of the net, after his first shot didn't go in, he weaved his way through and tried again and this one hit the back of the net. The assists of the goal went to Sam Craggs and Jalen Smereck and Toledo was back in the game.
Two late penalties against Toledo, a five-minute major for boarding and a two minute high-sticking call gave Trois-Riviéres the 5-on-3 man-advantage. The Walleye penalty kill came in strong with a crucial kill and stole the momentum away from the Lions heading into the final frame.
Despite Toledo getting heavy pressure, Trois-Riviéres made it 3-1 at 15:11 as Anthony Beauregard applied further damage to give Toledo a tough challenge to make a comeback.
As Toledo went on the power play, they pulled Bednar for an extra attacker as they went on a 6-on-4 advantage. They were able to capitalize courtesy of Colin Swoyer from the blue line to make it a 3-2 game at 17:34.
As Toledo played their hearts out to create a comeback, it was too late in the game to even up the score.
The Toledo Walleye would fall in Game 3 and will look to tie up the series Friday evening in Trois-Riviéres.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. TR - X. Cormier (1G, 1A)
2. TR - A. Beauregard (1G)
3. TR - L. Cavallin (31 SVS)
What's Next:
The Toledo Walleye will look to comeback and tie up the series at two on Friday evening in Québec. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
