Toledo Scores Three Unanswered Goals to Take Game 1 against Trois-Riviéres

May 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Trois-Riviéres Lions in Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Finals at the Huntington Center with a 3-1 final score.

How it Happened:

The first period was quiet, scoreless and very evenly-matched between both teams. Toledo lead 10-9 in shots on goal after one. However, the Lions would have 1:18 remaining on the power play to begin the second.

Trois-Rivières were not able to capitalize on the man-advantage but were able to get one shortly after time expired to give them the 1-0 lead.

However, the Walleye responded by firing back. Toledo got their first power play of the game and it was Trenton Bliss to tie the game right back up at 5:39 of the second on a rebound. Assisting the PPG were Brandon Hawkins and Jalen Smereck.

Toledo kept their power play strong, scoring their second of the night. This one went to Sam Craggs, and the assists went to Brandon Kruse and Colin Swoyer as the Fish took the 2-1 lead heading into the final frame.

The third period was one of high-intensity and the Lions were not letting down as they played desperate to tie it up. The Walleye played strong defense and Jan Bednar played lights out, not letting another one past him.

Toledo sealed the deal with an empty net insurance goal from Carson Bantle to give Toledo the 3-1 lead. As time began to tick down, things got physical with 10 different penalties in the final 30 seconds.

Toledo got the Game 1 win as they came from behind to score three unanswered goals.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - J. Bednar (24 SVS)

2. TOL - S. Craggs (1G)

3. TOL - T. Bliss (1G)

What's Next:

The Walleye and Lions will be back at it on Monday evening at the Huntington Center for Game 2 of the Kelly Cup Finals. Puck drop is set for 7:15.







