Lions Fall in Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Final

May 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, Ohio - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) dropped Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Final by a score of 3-1 to the Western Conference champions, the Toledo Walleye (affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings). The Lions now trail 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.

In the opening period, both teams took a brief moment to settle in before exchanging extended offensive shifts in the opposing zones. Both goaltenders-Jan Bednar for Toledo and Luke Cavallin for Trois-Rivières-stood tall, stopping 9 and 10 shots respectively to keep the game scoreless after 20 minutes.

Ron Choules' squad opened the scoring early in the second frame, with Tyler Hylland netting his fifth goal in his last five games. However, the Walleye capitalized on the Lions' penalties, scoring two power play goals to take a one-goal lead into the second intermission.

In the third period, Trois-Rivières had several quality chances but couldn't find the back of the net. Toledo sealed the win with an empty-net goal by Carson Bantle late in the game.

Game 2 is set for Monday night at the Huntington Center in Toledo. The series will then shift to Trois-Rivières for Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary).







