Lions Shut out in Front of Sold-Out Crowd

May 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) were unable to deliver a win in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,462 fans at Colisée Vidéotron, falling 4-0 to the Florida Everblades (affiliate of the St. Louis Blues). The Eastern Conference Final series is now tied 2-2.

The Everblades picked up right where they left off in Game 3. Kyle Neuber opened the scoring with what appeared to be an innocuous shot that found its way past Luke Cavallin. Later in the period, Kyle Betts doubled Florida's lead with a power-play goal.

In the second period, the Lions generated some chances, but Florida's defense stood firm. The Everblades extended their lead to three with a goal from Isaac Nurse, scored on a delayed penalty. Cavallin kept Trois-Rivières in the game with key saves to close out the frame.

To start the third period, the Lions made a goaltending change, with Hunter Jones replacing Cavallin. Jones conceded one goal in the final period, while the Lions were unable to get on the board despite their efforts.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow, Saturday, May 24, for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final. Game 6 will take place Tuesday evening at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.







