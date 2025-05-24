ECHL Transactions - May 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 24, 2025:

Kansas City:

add Zack Trott, F activated from reserve

delete Jimmy Glynn, F placed on reserves

Trois-Rivieres:

add Tommy Cormier, F activated from reserve

delete Andrew Coxhead, F placed on reserve







