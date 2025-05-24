ECHL Transactions - May 24
May 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 24, 2025:
Kansas City:
add Zack Trott, F activated from reserve
delete Jimmy Glynn, F placed on reserves
Trois-Rivieres:
add Tommy Cormier, F activated from reserve
delete Andrew Coxhead, F placed on reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from May 24, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - May 24 - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.