Mavericks' Season Ends in Western Conference Final After 5-2 Game 5 Loss

NDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks' historic 2024-25 season came to an end Saturday night with a 5-2 loss to the Toledo Walleye in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at Huntington Center. Despite the series defeat, the Mavericks close out their campaign as Mountain Division and regular season Western Conference champions, wrapping one of the most accomplished seasons in franchise history.

Toledo struck early in Game 5 with goals from Matt Anderson and Trenton Bliss in the opening five minutes. Cade Borchardtresponded for Kansas City at 5:28 of the first period, burying a quick shot from in front of the net off a feed from Landon McCallum to make it 2-1. Bliss added his second of the period at 14:03 to give Toledo a 3-1 lead.

Cam Morrison brought the Mavericks within two at 5:43 of the third, finishing a play that deflected off his body and in during a rush. But the Walleye closed the door behind Anderson's second of the game and an empty-net tally by Brandon Hawkins. Jack LaFontaine made 28 saves in net for Kansas City. LaFontaine also finished with a league-best four shutouts in the postseason.

The Mavericks conclude the year with a 49-18-5 regular season record, totaling 103 points and finishing third in the ECHL. The team boasted a +78 goal differential.

Cade Borchardt set a new franchise benchmark with 40 goals, finishing as the league's top goal scorer. The Mavericks' balanced offense featured seven players who recorded at least 45 points over the course of the season.

In goal, the team relied on Jack LaFontaine, Victor Ostman, and Noah West, all of whom posted save percentages above .900 and contributed at different points of the season.

Kansas City defeated Tulsa in six games in the opening round and swept Tahoe in the second to reach the Western Conference Final for the second consecutive season. Along the way, General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had became the winningest coach in Kansas City professional hockey and Mavericks franchise history.







