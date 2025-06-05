Mavericks Receive ECHL 2024-25 Team Award Nominations

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks are proud to announce that their front office has received five nominations for the prestigious ECHL 2024-25 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, recognizing excellence in team performance, fan engagement, and community impact.

The Mavericks have been nominated for:

Community Service Team of the Year

Game Operations Team of the Year

Social Media Team of the Year

Ticket Sales Professional of the Year - Alex Rowe

Ticket Department of the Year - YOY Growth

These nominations reflect the Mavericks' commitment to creating an exciting game-day atmosphere, building a powerful presence both online and in the community, and delivering fans a first-class experience from ticket purchase to the final buzzer.

Following a stellar season that saw the team win the Mountain Division and reach the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive year, the Kansas City Mavericks continue to push for excellence in every area of the organization - on the ice, in the front office, and throughout the Kansas City metro. The organization remains focused on community impact, innovation, and providing fans with an unforgettable hockey experience.

