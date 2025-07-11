Kansas City Mavericks Announce Hiring of Holden "PD" Melgoza as Goaltending & Video Coach

July 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are proud to announce the hiring of Holden "PD" Melgoza as the team's new Goaltending and Video Coach ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Melgoza brings over eight years of coaching experience at the NCAA Division I and USHL levels, having developed elite goaltenders and players through a strong foundation in mentorship, video analysis, and performance strategy. Most recently, he served as an Assistant Coach at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, where he led goaltender development, managed the penalty kill and defense, and played a key role in recruiting, helping land the program's first USHL commits in nearly a decade.

Prior to his time in Fairbanks, Melgoza spent two seasons with the Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL), where he helped develop 2022 NHL Draft pick Emmett Croteau and led both the defense and penalty kill units. He also served as Director of Hockey Operations and Goaltending Coach at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, overseeing player development for non-traveling athletes and contributing to opponent scouting and video breakdown.

On the national stage, PD is a USA Hockey Goaltending Development Coach and currently serves as the Pacific District Goaltending Coordinator and Chief. He has worked extensively with the NTDP, National Select Festival, and in 2024, served as Goaltending and Video Coach for Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, helping guide the team to a fourth-place finish.

"I'm extremely excited and honored to join the Kansas City Mavericks," said Melgoza. "This is a premier organization, and coaching professionally has been a lifelong goal of mine. I couldn't be more thrilled to start this journey with a first-class team like the Mavericks."

Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had expressed strong enthusiasm for the addition:

"The Kansas City Mavericks are thrilled to announce the hiring of PD Melgoza.

PD is a rising star in the coaching world who has already made a significant impact at both the USHL and NCAA levels. He is an intelligent and poised goaltending coach whose calm demeanor and leadership allow him to quickly build trust with his goalies.

PD has played an instrumental role in USA Hockey's national festivals, the Hlinka Gretzky Tournament, and currently serves as the Pacific District Goalie Coordinator and Chief. His experience and reputation speak for themselves.

We see PD as a major addition to our coaching staff, taking on the role of Goaltending and Video Coach, and we are incredibly excited to welcome him to Mavs Country."

A native of Long Beach, California, Melgoza also continues to work in the offseason with NHL goaltenders, including Jeremy Swayman, and collaborates with NHL goalie coaches Colin Zulianello (Seattle Kraken) and Thomas Speer (San Jose Sharks) in elite summer training environments.







ECHL Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.