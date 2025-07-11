Ghost Pirates Sign Nick Granowicz for 2025-26 Season

July 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Friday the team has signed forward Nick Granowicz to an ECHL deal for the 2025-26 season.

Granowicz, 27, posted 12 goals and 17 assists in 72 games with the Ghost Pirates in his first full season of professional hockey. The Macomb, MI, native was one of four Savannah players to appear in every regular season game in 2024-25, joining Devon Paliani, Logan Drevitch and Liam Walsh. Additionally, the right-handed winger scored two shorthanded goals, tying the team lead.

"I'm so excited to be back playing for the fans and the Savannah community," Granowicz said. "They cheer us on through the ups and the downs. They're a community that you want to win for. That's my mindset coming back here; we really want to make the playoffs and go on a run to give the fans something they haven't experienced yet."

Granowicz received the first-ever Unsung Hero Award in Ghost Pirates history, exemplified by his consistent play in all situations.

"I'm really excited to have Nick back," Ghost Pirates head coach Jared Staal said. "He deserved that award, and rightfully so. He's a utility knife for me; he can play up and down the lineup wherever you need him. He fits the system very well and plays a relentless style, which is exactly what we need as a group."

Granowicz originally joined the Ghost Pirates in April 2024, following a five-year collegiate career that included four seasons at the University of Michigan and one with UMass-Lowell. At Michigan, he captured two conference titles as a member of the Wolverines (2021-22, 2022-23).

He's currently training in Michigan this offseason, looking to build off his strong rookie campaign.

"I want to generate more offense like I did down the stretch," Granowicz said. "This summer, I'm focusing on my shooting and stickhandling, certain areas of my game that can contribute more for the Ghost Pirates next year."

Granowicz is the first player to sign with the Ghost Pirates for the 2025-26 season.







ECHL Stories from July 11, 2025

