Lions Add a Goaltender
July 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have signed Quebec-born goaltender Vincent Duplessis.
The native of Québec City spent last season with the Utah Grizzlies (Colorado Avalanche affiliate).
Before turning pro, Duplessis played four seasons in the NCAA - three with Boston University, where he was a teammate of current Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, and one with Quinnipiac University, where he made 30 starts in 2023-24.
After several years in the United States, Duplessis is excited to return home to begin his pro career: "I'm very happy to have the chance to play close to my family and friends for the first time in almost 10 years, especially at the professional level. I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity."
