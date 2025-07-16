Lions Add a New Rookie to the Roster

July 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have signed forward Julien Paillé to a contract.

The Sherbrooke native will make his professional debut this season after spending the past two campaigns in the QMJHL.

In 2023-2024, he recorded 27 goals and 26 assists for a total of 53 points in 63 games with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar. Last season, he added 38 points in 54 games split between Baie-Comeau and the Gatineau Olympiques.

The 20-year-old forward is eager to begin his pro journey close to home: "I'm very proud and excited to be part of a championship organization, and the fact that it's near my hometown makes it even more special. I'm looking forward to giving everything I've got on the ice to help the team succeed."







ECHL Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.