Atlanta Gladiators 2025-26 Promotional Schedule Revealed

July 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators have released the promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season. The Gladiators have plenty of fun in store for their fans this season, with a wide variety of theme nights and promotions fit for the whole family.

The promo schedule can be found below with the potential for more theme nights to be added, with all dates, times, and promotions subject to change.

OCTOBER

Opening Night | Saturday, October 18th vs. Utah - 7:10 PM EDT

Cheer the Gladiators on as Atlanta drops the puck on the 2025-26 season against the Utah Grizzlies! Be there for the opening moment of the 23rd season of Gladiators hockey at Gas South Arena! The Glads will be wearing Gladiator themed specialty jerseys in a matchup you won't want to miss!

Bluey Game | Sunday, October 19th vs. Utah - 3:00 PM EDT

Opening weekend festivities continue as Bluey pays a visit to Gas South Arena for our annual Bluey Game! Kids will have a chance to meet Bluey on the concourse during this fun afternoon matchup!

NOVEMBER

Day of the Dead | Saturday, November 1st vs. Savannah - 7:10 PM EDT

Celebrate Day of the Dead with the Gladiators as Atlanta hosts Savannah in Day of the Dead themed specialty jerseys!

School Day Game | Wednesday, November 5th vs. Greenville - 10:30 AM EST

Students from the greater Atlanta area will enjoy a unique educational experience on November 5th at 10:30 AM! Each student attending this game will receive a STEM/STEAM approved hockey-related workbook that covers a variety of subjects and relates to the great game of hockey!

Glads Fight Cancer | Saturday, November 22nd vs. Greenville - 7:10 PM EST

The Gladiators host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and stick it to cancer on Glads Fight Cancer Night. Players, staff, and fans will show their support for those currently battling cancer and remember those who have lost their fight, with Atlanta wearing specialty jerseys for the occasion.

College Night | Wednesday, November 26th vs. South Carolina - 7:10 PM EST

Rep your school's colors at Gas South Arena when the Glads host the South Carolina Stingrays on College Night, with discounted tickets available for college students!

Jersey Frenzy | Saturday, November 29th vs. Greenville - 7:10 PM EST

Enjoy Gladiators hockey as Atlanta hosts Greenville, while having the opportunity to purchase a Gladiators replica jersey at a discounted rate!

DECEMBER

Max's Holiday Party & Sing for Santa | Saturday, December 7th vs. Jacksonville - 7:10 PM EST

The holidays are in full swing, and Max has invited you to his holiday party! There's no better place to spend the holidays than at Gas South Arena with Max and the Atlanta Gladiators, who will be wearing specialty jerseys for the night. Tis the season for hockey as the Gladiators battle the Jacksonville Icemen!

Marvel Night | Friday, December 19th vs. Jacksonville - 7:10 PM EST

Marvel fans, assemble! The Glads will don special Marvel themed jerseys as they engage in an epic battle on the ice with the Jacksonville Icemen!

Frosty Boots & Country Roots | Saturday, December 27th vs. Savannah - 7:10 PM EST

The Gladiators will get their boots dirty against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on this country themed promotional night! Grab your hat and boots and gallop on over to Gas South Arena for this edition of the Battle of Georgia!

JANUARY

Star Wars Night | Saturday, January 3rd vs. Greensboro - 7:10 PM EST

The Gladiators and the rebel alliance host the ECHL's newest team, the Greensboro Gargoyles and the Empire on Star Wars Night! May the force be with the Glads as they battle the Gargoyles in Star Wars themed specialty jerseys!

Military Night | Friday, January 9th vs. Savannah - 7:10 PM EST

On Military Night, the Gladiators honor those who are serving in the U.S. armed forces and remember those who have fought and died for our freedom.

Sensory Friendly Game | Monday, January 19th vs. Greenville - 1:10 PM EST

The sensory friendly game is a great opportunity for fans with disabilities and sensitivity to loud noises and flashing lights to enjoy Gladiators hockey.

FEBRUARY

College Night | Wednesday, February 4th vs. Florida - 7:10 PM EST

Rep your school's colors at Gas South Arena when the Glads host the Florida Everblades on College Night, with discounted tickets available for college students!

Brick Bash | Friday, February 6th vs. Jacksonville - 7:10 PM EST

The Glads are building something special with our first ever Brick Bash! Enjoy creative brick art themed fun as the Glads host the Jacksonville Icemen.

Love on the Ice & Teddy Bear Toss | Saturday, February 14th vs. Adirondack - 7:10 PM EST

This Valentine's Day, love is on the ice as the Glads match up against the Adirondack Thunder on our annual Teddy Bear Toss game! Atlanta will be wearing specialty jerseys for Valentine's Day.

Heroes Night | Friday, February 27th vs. Jacksonville - 7:10 PM EST

On February 27th, we honor our nation's heroes and recognize all those who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

MARCH

School Day Game | Wednesday, March 11th vs. Florida - 10:30 AM EDT

The school game is so nice, we're doing it twice! The perfect field trip outing returns as kids from schools all over Atlanta pack Gas South Arena to cheer on the Gladiators as they host the Florida Everblades.

St. Patrick's Day Celebration | Sunday, March 15th vs. South Carolina

Join us in celebrating St. Patty's Day as the Glads battle the South Carolina Stingrays!

College Night | Wednesday, March 18th vs. Jacksonville - 7:10 PM EST

Rep your school's colors at Gas South Arena when the Glads host the Florida Everblades on College Night, with discounted tickets available for college students!

Hockey Heritage | Friday, March 27th vs. Orlando - 7:10 PM EDT

Hockey Heritage | Saturday, March 28th vs. Jacksonville - 7:10 PM EDT

The Gladiators will pay homage to Atlanta's rich hockey history on TWO NIGHTS when the Orlando Solar Bears and Jacksonville Icemen come to town, throwing back to the days of previous pro hockey teams in Atlanta!

APRIL

Golf Night | Friday, April 3rd vs. Savannah - 7:10 PM EDT

Two sports collide on one night as golf and hockey come together at Gas South Arena. The Gladiators will dress in golf themed specialty jerseys as they host the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Golf Night!

Hockey is for Everyone | Saturday, April 4th vs. Savannah - 7:10 PM EDT

The Gladiators welcome all fans to Gas South Arena in celebration of the ECHL's "Hockey is for Everyone" initiative.

Fan Appreciation Night | Friday, April 10th vs. Orlando - 7:10 PM EDT

Atlanta's regular season home schedule concludes with a contest vs the Orlando Solar Bears, as the Gladiators honor and say thank you to the best fans in the ECHL!







