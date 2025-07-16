Adirondack Thunder Announce Preseason Schedule

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club will face the Reading Royals on the road and host the Trois-Rivieres Lions prior 2025-26 regular-season opener.

The Thunder will visit the Royals at Santander Arena on Friday, October 10 at 7:00 p.m. and host the Trois-Rivieres Lions at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets to the game are just $10. Full and half season ticket holders will receive their seat for free to the preseason home game on October 11. Single-game tickets, including preseason, will go on sale after Labor Day.

2025-26 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Friday, October 10 - Adirondack @ Reading - Santander Arena - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 11 - Trois-Rivieres @ Adirondack - Cool Insuring Arena - 7:00 p.m.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







