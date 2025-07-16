Bison Ink Josh Boyer for 2025-26 Season

July 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the team has signed forward Josh Boyer to an ECHL standard player contract.

Boyer, 25, was acquired from the Atlanta Gladiators on December 3. He tallied 18 points (11g, 7a) and 38 penalty minutes in 48 games with the Bison. Boyer has the longest goal streak in team history tallying a goal in four straight games from December 29 to January 8. With the Gladiators last season, he appeared in 11 games registering four penalty minutes.

The Wasilla, Alaska native dressed in 37 games as the captain of St. Lawrence University in 2024-25, posting nine points (three goals, six assists). Immediately following his collegiate season, Boyer turned pro competing in eight games with the Gladiators tallying one goal and one assist.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound forward skated in 141 career NCAA games between St. Lawrence University and University of Nebraska-Omaha.

