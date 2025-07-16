Thunder Bring Back Defenseman Ian Pierce

July 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder defenseman Ian Pierce

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder defenseman Ian Pierce(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed defenseman Ian Pierce for the 2025-26 season.

Pierce, 24, appeared in six games at the end of the season for Adirondack and recorded two goals and four assists for six points.

Prior to joining Adirondack late last season, Pierce finished his fourth season at Dartmouth College and had nine points (1g, 8a) in 24 games with a plus/minus rating of +7. In 101 games with the Big Green, the Edgewater, New Jersey native had 40 points (9g, 31a).

Prior to his collegiate career, Pierce played two seasons with the United States Hockey League's Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.