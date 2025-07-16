Americans Sign Twin Brothers

July 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans goaltender Marco Costantini

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, along with Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson, are proud to announce the signing of Marco Costantini, and twin brother Anthony Costantini, for the 2025-2026 season.

"Marco (Costantini) has proven that he can be a top goalie in this league, and backstopped a championship in junior hockey with the Hamilton Bulldogs," said Americans Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson. "Anthony (Costantini) has AHL experience, and increases our team speed on defense, which is one of our top priorities."

Marco Costantini returns to North Texas after appearing in one game last year for the Americans, before departing for Austria. In a win over Rapid City, he stopped 35 of 36 shots (0.972 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average). He appeared in 24 games for the Americans during the 2023-2024 season with a record of 13-6-2, and a 0.913 save percentage.

"We are really excited to be in Allen together," noted Marco Costantini. "I can't wait to get things started. After years apart, we finally get to play on the same team together."

Anthony Costantini joins the Americans after playing in 63 games with the Tulsa Oilers last year, where he had 20 points and finished the season a +11. The native of Hamilton, Ontario, also has eight games in the American Hockey League, all with the San Diego Gulls (0 goals and 2 assists).

"I haven't played with my twin brother Marco for seven years, and I'm excited to play with him again, especially in Allen," said Anthony Costantini. "I've heard nothing but great things about the Americans organization and their fans. I can't wait to get going in October."

The Americans will open their 17 th training camp this October with the regular season opening on the road in Wichita on October 18th. Home Opening Weekend is October 24 th and 25 th when the Kansas City Mavericks visit DFW. Call 972-912-1000 for more information on Americans Season Seats!

