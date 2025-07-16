Worcester Railers HC Announce Full 2025-26 Promo Schedule

July 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today the club's full 2025-26 promotional schedule for their upcoming eighth season of ECHL hockey at the DCU Center.

The Railers first take to the ice on October 18th & 19th for Opening Weekend presented by M&T Bank against the Maine Mariners & Adirondack Thunder, which includes rally towel and magnet schedule giveaways. Opening Weekend details will be announced to fans at a later date.

All 36 home dates night games will include themes for the 2025-26 season. New themes for the coming season include:

International Soccer Night

Eras on Ice (TRAX's Version)

Sharks Night, and more.

"We have a wide range of fans, and wanted to ensure that we had a promotional schedule that would have something for everyone," Railers HC President Kim Golinski said. "We have a very family friendly schedule and look forward to welcoming our fans back to the DCU Center this season.

Specialty Jersey Nights

The Railers will wear six different specialty jerseys across eight home games this season, celebrating some of the most meaningful and memorable nights on the calendar. Highlights include Hockey Fights Cancer Night on November 8, IceCats Weekend on January 9 & 10, Sharks Night on January 31, Pink in the Rink on February 14, Monkey Wrenches Weekend on February 28 & March 1, and Military Appreciation Night on March 20. Fans can bid on these one-of-a-kind jerseys online during each game, with a select few being reserved for live auctions following the games.

3-4-5 Fridays

3-4-5 Fridays are back again at the DCU Center! For every Friday game during the 2025-26 season, fans will be able to purchase $3 popcorn, $4 sodas, and $5 Bud Lights, only available from the Bud Light Lounge.

New MBTA Special Offer

Available for every Sunday during the 2025-26 season, the Railers are offering $10 kids tickets presented by The MBTA. For each adult ticket purchased, fans will be eligible to purchase one kids ticket for the low price of $10.

The Worcester Railers HC 2025-26 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 18th and Sun. Oct. 19th vs. the Maine Mariners and Adirondack Thunder. The 508 Club is now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







