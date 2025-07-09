Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Lincoln Hatten for 2025-26 Season

July 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has re-signed Lincoln Hatten to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Hatten, 25, re-signs with Worcester for his second professional season. The Railers originally signed Hatten on October 22nd, 2024, one week into the 2024-25 ECHL season. In his rookie year with the Railers, Hatten put up 24 points (9G, 15A) to go with 94 penalty minutes in 66 games played. His 66 games played ranked third amongst forwards on the team, and sixth among all skaters.

"Lincoln is a very big part to our team this upcoming season," Tuzzolino said. "He did an unbelievable job making an impression on us early in the year and he instantly became a person that was embedded in this team's culture. We really look forward to his contribution this year."

The Hattiesburg, MS native came to the Railers amid his second season in Evansville, IN with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Across his 56 game career in the SPHL, Hatten recorded 20 points (5G, 15A) to go with 77 penalty minutes and a -1 rating. Hatten spent one year at West Point playing for the Army Black Knights during the 2020-21 season. In one season with the U.S. Military Academy, the 6'3", 185lb forward had 13 points (4G, 9A) in 22 games. Prior to collegiate hockey, Hatten played three seasons for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights where he had 78 points (31G, 47A) in 121 games along with 253 penalty minutes and a +8 rating.

"We have some unfinished business to take care of, I think about that a lot," Hatten said. "I'm ready to get back to Worcester and get to work."

The Railers have announced two players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Hatten joins Anthony Repaci as the second signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2025-26 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 18th and Sun. Oct. 19th vs. the Maine Mariners and Adirondack Thunder.







