Musser Back for Fifth Season with Norfolk

July 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed defenseman Carson Musser to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Musser, 28, becomes the first Admirals' signing for the upcoming season.

The Michigan native is coming off another career season, posting highs in games played (58), assists (23), and points (29). He led the team in blocked shots (78).

Musser was named team captain at the start of last season after serving as an assistant captain in 2023-24. He was also invited to Manitoba Moose Training Camp before the start of the 2024-25 season.

"Carson Musser exemplifies everything that we want as a player," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "Carson is a hard-nosed and effective teammate who pushes for more each day. Battling through multiple injuries and ups and downs, he's solidified himself as an all-time fan favorite in Norfolk Admirals history. He has given us a lot more ups than downs because of his work ethic and talent."

With Musser returning for his fifth season in Norfolk, he becomes the longest-tenured Admiral since the club rejoined the ECHL in 2015. He joins Chris Phelps, Blair Jones, and Kevin Quick as the longest-tenured defensemen in Norfolk Admirals history.

In his five-year collegiate career, Musser played in 135 games with Bowling Green University (NCAA) and Long Island University (NCAA). In his final season with Long Island, he was an assistant captain and finished top-10 in scoring with 11 points (4g, 7a). Musser began his professional career at the end of the 2021-22 season. He signed with Norfolk on March 21, 2022, and has been an Admiral ever since.







