2025-26 Promotional Schedule Set

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the team's 2025-26 promotional schedule. Fans can look forward to many new and exciting theme nights throughout the year.

Puck drop for all Friday home games will be at 7:05 p.m. All Saturday home games will start at 6:05 p.m. All Sunday home games will begin at the family-friendly time of 3:05 p.m. On select Sunday games, kids 14 and under in attendance can go on the ice to take a post-game slapshot.

Some nights to look forward to include the following:

OPENING NIGHT: Saturday, October 18 - 3:05 p.m.

The Stingrays launch the 2025-26 season in front of their home crowd. Be sure to arrive early for a pregame party and to catch all the excitement! The first 2,500 fans in attendance will also receive a magnet schedule giveaway presented by MUSC Health.

COLLEGE NIGHT: Wednesday, October 29 - 7:05 p.m.

Rep your school spirit and enjoy $3 Beers at the North Charleston Coliseum. Student ID for the fun, driver's license for the beers - don't leave either at home!

RAYS CANCER AWARENESS: Sunday, November 9 - 3:05 p.m.

Presented by MUSC Health

Join us for a powerful afternoon as we honor and support those affected by cancer. The Rays will take the ice in specialty jerseys, and the first fans through the doors will receive a special giveaway.

JETS AND VETS NIGHT: Friday, November 14 - 7:05 p.m.

Presented by Charleston Southern University

This night salutes both aviation and our veterans. Expect high-flying energy and patriotic pride.

GLOW NIGHT: Friday, November 28 - 7:05 p.m.

Presented by Palmetto Pumphouse

Lights, neon, action! Wear your brightest gear and help us light up the Coliseum like never before. The Rays will hit the ice in custom glow-themed specialty jerseys for this electric night.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS: Saturday, December 6 - 6:05 p.m.

One of the season's most heartwarming traditions returns! Fans are encouraged to toss new stuffed animals onto the ice after the Rays score their first goal, with all donations benefiting local charities. The team will wear a specialty jersey, and fans in attendance will receive a themed giveaway item to mark the occasion.

UGLY SWEATER NIGHT: Sunday, December 7 - 3:05 p.m.

Break out your ugliest holiday gear for a festive Sunday matchup! The Rays will join the fun by wearing holiday-themed specialty jerseys on the ice.

SING FOR SANTA: Friday, December 12 - 7:05 p.m.

Fan-favorite choirs and caroling return to bring holiday cheer to the North Charleston Coliseum.

SPONGEBOB NIGHT: Sunday, December 14 - 3:05 p.m.

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Don't miss this family-friendly themed game with oceanic fun for all ages featuring a special appearance by SpongeBob and Patrick themselves!

ROCK THE RETRO: Saturday, December 27 - 6:05 p.m.

Presented By IBEW Local 776

The Rays turn back the clock in throwback jerseys honoring team history.

PIRATES & PRINCESSES NIGHT: Sunday, January 4 - 3:05 p.m.

Costumes encouraged! Fans of all ages can dress as their favorite pirate or princess. Plus, don't miss special appearances from a real-life pirate and princess for a truly magical game day experience.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT: Saturday, January 17 - 6:05 p.m.

This fan-favorite game honors our service members with a special tribute and specialty jerseys.

MARGARITAVILLE NIGHT: Saturday, January 24 - 6:05 p.m.

Presented by Brooks and Son Construction

Kick back with island vibes, tropical music, and laid-back fun featuring specialty jerseys inside the Coliseum.

MASCOT MANIA: Sunday, January 25 - 3:05 p.m.

Post-game Skate with the Rays presented by MUSC Health

Celebrate Cool Ray's birthday with mascots from across the Lowcountry- and stick around after the game for a post-game skate.

WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT: Friday, February 7 - 7:05 p.m.

The Stingrays' third annual celebration of women making an impact in professional sports includes a pregame panel and special guests.

I (Heart) CHS NIGHT: Saturday, February 14 - 6:05 p.m.

Presented by MUSC Health

Celebrate everything you love about Charleston! The Rays will represent the Lowcountry in Charleston-inspired specialty jerseys that showcase the spirit of our city both on and off the ice. Additionally, the first fans through the doors will receive a limited-edition giveaway item to mark the occasion.

EDUCATION DAY: Wednesday, February 18 - 10:30 a.m.

Presented by MUSC Children's Health

Lowcountry schools are invited to a morning of hockey and learning, with curriculum tie-ins across all subjects.

STAR WARS NIGHT: Saturday, February 21 - 6:05 p.m.

Presented by Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

A galaxy far, far away returns to the Coliseum. Specialty jerseys and characters from the Star Wars universe await.

KIDS TAKEOVER DAY: Sunday, February 22 - 3:05 p.m.

The kids are in charge! From broadcasting to goal calls, our young fans will run the show.

MARVEL DAY: Sunday, March 1 - 3:05 p.m.

Presented by SERVPRO of Greater Northern Charleston

Superheroes assemble! Get ready for an action-packed day with Marvel-themed entertainment and specialty jerseys.

STEM NIGHT: Friday, March 6 - 7:05 p.m.

Science, tech, engineering, and math take center stage. Join us for hands-on exhibits and engaging activities the whole family will enjoy.

VINYL NIGHT: Friday, March 13 - 7:05 p.m.

Celebrate Charleston's music scene with a one-of-a-kind vinyl giveaway featuring local Lowcountry artists.

PI AND PUCKS NIGHT: Saturday, March 14 - 6:05 p.m.

Presented by Famulari's Pizzeria

Celebrate 3.14 with a fun-filled night of hockey and everyone's favorite pie! This Pi Day-inspired game will feature specialty jerseys and a nod to the best kind of pie: Pizza Pie!

FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT: Saturday, March 21 - 6:05 p.m.

Presented by ServiceMaster of Charleston

The Rays will take the ice in specialty jerseys to honor the courageous first responders who protect and serve our community.

PUCKS & PAWS: Sunday, March 22 - 3:05 p.m.

Bring your furry friend to the Coliseum for a game designed just for dog lovers.

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT: Saturday, April 4 - 6:05 p.m.

Presented by Amped Electric.

Join us for the final regular-season home game as we celebrate the best fans in the ECHL. Expect giveaways, special recognitions, and more surprises. Additionally, the first fans through the door will receive a giveaway to commemorate the end of the regular season.

But that's not all!

The Stingrays will also announce more new and exciting theme nights, giveaways, and reveal specialty jerseys for the 2025-26 season, leading up to Opening Night. All dates and promotions are subject to change. Single-game tickets will go on sale on Thursday, September 4th, at 10:00 a.m.







