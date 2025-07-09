Dustin Geregach Returns for First Full Professional Season

July 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that defenseman Dustin Geregach has signed with the team for the 2025-26 ECHL Season. He is the first player signing announced this offseason, and subsequently the first returning player from the 2024-25 campaign.

Geregach returns to the Upstate after beginning his professional career with the Swamp Rabbits at the end of last season. The 6'0", 180-pound defenseman made his professional debut at Savannah on March 7th and followed with his first professional point, an assist, the next night in Orlando. Geregach lit the lamp for the first time in his professional career three weeks later at Atlanta on March 28th and ultimately totaled a pair of goals and 13 points, registering a point in half of his 18 games played.

"Greenville is such an awesome place, and not just to play hockey. My teammates, the staff, and the fans were all so welcoming. After being in Greenville for the month I had last season, I couldn't imagine playing anywhere else in this league," Geregach said of his re-signing. "My teammates allowed me to seamlessly transition into the pro game with my creativity last season. I thrive on being free and offensively creative, but I'm just as excited to develop on a defensive side as well this upcoming year. I'm also looking forward to working with Coach Costello. It's a cool feeling as a player to have a coach be excited about bringing you on board. While I may be relatively young, I want to be a leader and develop that side of my game while also contributing to an overall competitive team with the goal of bringing home a championship to the fans. I can't wait to come back and get started!"

"Dustin's first 18 games as a pro in Greenville were very impressive. To be able to play and produce right out of college speaks volumes to the player Dustin is, and how high his ceiling could be," Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/GM Chad Costello said of his first signing of the offseason. "He has the ability to bring a lot of offense from the back end with his skating while also being reliable on the defensive side of the puck. He is at his best when he plays with confidence and he fits perfectly in our fast and aggressive style of play. Our expectations with Dustin are very high and I truly look forward to the opportunity to coach him and help him reach his goals."

A native of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, Geregach, 23, turned professional following his final NCAA season at Mercyhurst University, earning 21 points (7g-14ast) in 35 games. Overall, as a Laker, he racked up 55 points in 117 games through four seasons. Before going to college, Geregach spent two seasons in the NAHL with his home state Johnstown Tomahawks, earning 36 points in 77 contests.







