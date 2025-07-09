Americans Announce Co-Captains for the 2025-2026 Season

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, along with Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson, are proud to announce our first player signings for the 2025-2026 season.

Steve Martinson has signed both Spencer Asuchak and Colton Hargrove, and named both Co-Captains for the upcoming season.

"Both Asuchak (Spencer) and Hargrove (Colton), give us veteran playoff experience and success," noted Steve Martinson. "Spencer gives our power-play not only net front expertise, but instant face-off puck possession, while finishing every hitting opportunity. Colton is the best overall forward that I've watched in years. He scores, make's plays, but also battles shift in, and shift out. He does it all. When I'm talking to players, I make it clear that if you like the way the Florida Panthers play, then we are your team. The reality is, we've been playing that style for years and these two will lead the charge."

Spencer Asuchak has been the face of the Americans franchise since joining the team during the 2013-2014 season, where he finished runner up for the Rookie of the Year Award, to teammate Alex Lavoie. He has 421 career points in an Americans sweater, with his best season coming in 16-17, when he scored 66 points in 64 games.

He has three championships while playing with the Americans, one in the Central Hockey League in 2013-2014, and two Kelly Cup Titles in 2014-2015 and 2015-2016.

"I'm incredibly excited to be back with the Allen Americans for another season", said Spencer Asuchak. "It's a true honor to wear the 'C' alongside Colton Hargrove. He's one of the best players to ever play in this league, but also an incredible leader, teammate, and friend. It means a lot to be playing again for Steve Martinson, the winningest coach in professional hockey, and a guy who will do whatever it takes to win. We're also lucky to have the best owner in the league, Myles Jack, and without a doubt, the best fans in the league. Last season was unacceptable, plain and simple. But the Americans are back, and now it's on us as players to prove it."

Colton Hargrove returns to the Americans after spending last season with the Florida Everblades, where he had 38 points in 56 games, finishing fourth overall on the team in assists with 26. He had his best season as a pro with the Americans during the 2022-2023 season where he had 85 points in 64 games.

The former Boston Bruins Draft Pick turned 33 years old in June. He has 259 games in the American Hockey League, spending three seasons with the Providence Bruins, and one year in Austin with the Texas Stars.

The Americans will open their 17th training camp this October with the season opener on Saturday, October 18th in Wichita. The home opener is Friday, October 24th against long-time division rival the Kansas City Mavericks. Call 972-912-1000 for seats!







