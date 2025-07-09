Maine Mariners Announce 2025-26 Theme Night Schedule

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced their list of theme nights for the 2025-26 season on Wednesday, with promotions for 32 of the 36 home games revealed. Four additional theme nights will be announced at a later date. The 2025-26 season is presented by Hannaford.

The home schedule begins on Sunday, October 19th with "Opening Night," presented by Evergreen Credit Union. It's a 3 PM puck drop against the Reading Royals at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Throughout the 2025 portion of the schedule, three popular themes make an annual return. "Military Night" presented by Broken Glass Company is on Sunday, November 2nd, "Throwback Night" is slated for Sunday, November 23rd, and Teddy Bear Toss presented by Bath Savings will take place on Saturday, December 6th.

For the first time, the Mariners will honor their Portland pro hockey predecessors on Saturday, December 13th with "Pirates Night" presented by Camden National Bank. The Pirates were Portland's most recent American Hockey League franchise, calling the Cross Insurance Arena their home from 1993 to 2016.

Another brand new theme night takes place on Saturday, January 24th with "Minor League Sports Night," recognizing all four of Portland's teams (Mariners, Sea Dogs, Celtics, Hearts of Pine) following the city's "#1 Minor League Sports Market" award via Sports Business Journal in 2024.

Additional new themes this season also include (but are not limited to): "Red Snapper Night" on Sunday, January 25th, "Winter Olympics" presented by LL Bean on Friday, February 6th, "Rock the Rink" on Friday, March 13th, and "Grateful Dead" on Saturday, March 28th.

A number of additional returning themes are on the schedule as well including: Best Buddies (Dec. 12), Carnival on the Concourse (Jan. 2), Hockey Fights Cancer (Jan. 16), Star Wars (Jan. 23), 207 Night presented by Live + Work in Maine (Feb. 7), First Responders Night (Mar. 1), School Day (Mar. 10), Women in Sports (Mar. 22), Pride Night (Apr. 11), Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 12), and others.

"This is going to be a fun and exciting season," said Mariners CEO Adam Goldberg. "Hockey is the best live sport, and these themes make each game even more special. The level of attention to detail that this staff gives the full Mariners game experience makes me incredibly proud. There is still lots to do between now and October, but this list will give our fans more to look forward to."

The full 2025-26 Theme Night Schedule can be viewed here. Remaining themes, postgame events, giveaways, and specialty jerseys will be announced later this summer.

Full, half, and 12-game mini plans for the 2025-26 season are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Flex packs (now including 12 ticket vouchers), premium seating, and group tickets are now also on sale. Prospective ticket buyers can fill out an inquiry form for any ticket package at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.







