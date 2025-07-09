Luke LaMaster Returns to Grizzlies for First Full Professional Season

July 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Luke LaMaster for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

LaMaster made his professional debut with the Grizzlies on March 7, 2025 vs Tulsa. He scored his first professional goal on March 28, 2025 vs Allen. He appeared in 16 games with Utah during the 2024-25 season, scoring 1 goal, 2 assists and a +4 rating.

LaMaster says "I'm super happy that I've been given the opportunity to return to Salt Lake City and play in front of the best fans in the league. Can't wait to get the season going!"

LaMaster played at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks this season, scoring 6 assists and posting a +9 rating in 27 games. LaMaster spent four seasons at the University of Wisconsin, appearing in 66 games from 2020-2024. At Wisconsin he was part of the 2021 Big Ten championship club. He was named the 2022-23 team most improved player and he was twice named to the Academic All-Big Team team in 2021-22 and in 2023-24.

"Having Luke resign with the Grizzlies is another major step to making a run at the Kelly Cup this season. His mobility, vision, and ability to play big minutes for us will prove to be a major asset. Luke is a pro, both on and off the ice, I am very excited to welcome him back," says GM Erik Hudson.

