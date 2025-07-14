Grizzlies Sign Enns and Winslow for Upcoming Season

July 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







The Utah Grizzlies have signed a pair of defensemen as Colby Enns and Avery Winslow will join the club for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Enns played at Northern Michigan University for four seasons from 2020-2024, appearing in 88 games, scoring 5 goals and 12 assists. He was a +19 combined in his time at Northern Michigan. He transferred to Merrimack College for the 2024-25 season and had 4 assists in 29 games. Enns appeared in 1 game for the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders as he made his professional debut on March 30, 2025 vs Wichita. Enns has good size at 6'2" and 195 pounds.

"Super excited for this opportunity and to be a part of this organization! Looking forward to the start of the season in Utah," says Enns.

Grizzlies GM Erik Hudson says "Colby is as steady of a defensemen as they come. He brings a big presence on the blue line and is extremely reliable with the puck. Pair that with his ability to make plays with his stick, we look for big things out of Colby coming from Northern Michigan to the Utah Grizzlies."

Winslow played in the OHL for London and North Bay. He started his professional career by appearing in 5 games with the Wheeling Nailers during the 2023-24 season. He scored his first pro goal with Wheeling in his professional debut on November 22, 2023 vs Toledo. Winslow played in 31 games for the Orlando Solar Bears later in the 2023-24 season, scoring 6 assists. Winslow also appeared in 31 games for Orlando during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 8 assists.

"Avery is a smooth skating, puck moving defensemen with a leadership presence that all teams need. In his time with Orlando, Avery played big minutes in key roles, including the power play and penalty kill," says Hudson.

Season tickets and a variety of ticket packages are available for the 2025-26 season, which will be the Grizzlies 31st season in the Salt Lake Valley. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.







ECHL Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.