Grizzlies Sign Forward Tyler Gratton for Upcoming 2025-26 Season

August 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Tyler Gratton for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Gratton led the ECHL's Reading Royals with 20 goals during the 2024-25 season. Gratton was the captain of the 2023-24 Arizona State Sun Devils, where he scored 12 goals and 6 assists in 36 games. He played at Penn State University from 2019-2023, scoring 20 goals and 14 assists. He also has 1 game of experience in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

"Super excited to be a Grizzly this year, can't wait to get the season rolling and see you all in October" says Gratton.

In his junior hockey days he was part of the Chicago Steel's 2017 USHL championship club, where he was a teammate with 2024-25 Grizzlies defenseman Derek Daschke.

Announced 2025-26 Signings

Forwards: Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Dylan Fitze, Tyler Gratton, Reed Lebster, Mick Messner, Griffin Ness.

Defensemen: Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Noah Ganske, Cooper Jones, Luke LaMaster, Avery Winslow

Goaltender: Dryden McKay.







