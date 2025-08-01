K-Wings Assistant Jon Elliott Heads to Air Force Academy
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that assistant coach Jon Elliott has accepted an assistant coaching role with Air Force Academy.
"I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Bill Johnston and Ronda Stryker, Joel Martin, K-Wings hockey operations staff, GM Toni Will, K-Wings front office staff, and the incredible fans in Kalamazoo for an unforgettable year," Elliott said. "Your unwavering support and dedication made this past season a truly rewarding experience, both professionally and personally. I'm grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this organization and community - thank you for making it feel like home."
Elliott came to Kalamazoo last summer after two years with Miami University (NCAA) as director of hockey operations in 2022-23 and an assistant coach in 2023-24. Before his time with the RedHawks, the Bloomfield Hills, MI native spent four seasons as an assistant coach for Saint Mary's University (NCAA-III).
"It was an honor to work with and watch Jon grow this past season," Martin said. "We wish him the best of luck in his new role."
Before coaching, Elliott played four seasons (2012-2016) at Saint Mary's University.
The K-Wings will continue to release player signings weekly ahead of their Home Opener on October 18 versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.
