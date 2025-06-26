Cadeau Earns Babik Award, ECHL Media/PR Director of the Year

June 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that Public Relations Director & Broadcaster, Chris Cadeau, took home the Babik Award (ECHL Media/PR Director of the Year) at the 2024-25 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando, presented by SponsorCX.

"We are so proud of Chris for receiving League recognition for the PR Department's hard work with our team and in our community," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings General Manager and Governor. "The majority of the work he does is unsung, and I know his work ethic & results are creating a bright future for him in our sport."

Cadeau worked alongside two interns, Michelle Herrera (Digital Media) and Collin Murphy (Public Relations & Broadcasting), in the 2024-25 season, and the three achieved franchise-high marks in targeted analytical categories this past season.

"It's surreal to be named to this award," Cadeau said. "K-Wings ownership truly gives our team a platform to succeed. I'm grateful for my hockey operations staff, the players, our fans, and my front-office teammates & supports who ensure I'm living my dream."

The 2024-25 season was his first win in this category, and Chris's third consecutive nomination for the award. Outside of the digital space, Cadeau was instrumental in bringing NHL Street to life for the team alongside Head Coach Joel Martin and Game Operations Manager Clay Coltson.

Cadeau has also been a catalyst in sending the K-Wings brand nationally and internationally on all platforms each season at the helm.

