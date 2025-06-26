Railers Receive ECHL Rising Star Award

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) were awarded the 2024-25 ECHL Rising Star Award at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando presented by FEVO.

This is the organization's first time receiving the recognition. This award is given to the team that shows the most year-over-year growth in total revenue, including corporate and ticket sales, food and beverage, merchandise and attendance.

"Winning the ECHL Rising Star Award is an incredible honor and a true testament to the dedication, heart, and hustle of our entire team," Team President Kim Golinski said. "This prestigious recognition doesn't happen by chance, it's the result of a group of people who believe in each other, who show up every day with passion, and who are deeply committed to our goals and vision. I'm beyond proud of what we've built together, and this award celebrates the culture, collaboration, and relentless effort that define the Worcester Railers."

The Railers experienced growth across a number of departments during the 2024-25 season, resulting in a record breaking year which saw:

The best average attendance since the 2019-20 season.

180% season ticket increase.

Nine closed curtain sellouts.

120% game day merchandise increase, most merchandise revenue all-time.

38,645 group tickets sold.

Highest ticket sales revenue in franchise history.

Second highest corporate revenue in the ECHL.

The Railers were also finalists for the ECHL Community Service Team of the Year award for the seventh consecutive season. The Railers have won it five times since its inception due in part to the charitable efforts of the Railers HC Foundation.

Established in 2016, the Worcester Railers HC Foundation has donated more than $1.8 million and has partnered with over 750 local community organizations throughout Central Massachusetts. The Foundation aims to make the sport of hockey accessible for all and has a primary focus on youth-based organizations in Central Mass.

During the 2024-25 season, the foundation donated more than $225,000 to non-profits in the region, contributed more than 2,600 volunteer hours, and welcomed more than 2,000 kids for the team's flagship community program, Skate to Success.

