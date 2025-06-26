Emmett Serensits Returns for his First Full Professional Season

June 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have re-signed defenseman Emmett Serensits, marking their first blue line signing since the opening of the offseason contract period.

The right-handed defenseman joined the Lions late last season, appearing in 10 regular season games and notching one assist. He also played in four playoff contests during the team's championship run.

Before turning pro, Serensits played four seasons at the University of Toronto, where he wore the captain's "C" in his final year and recorded 45 points in 97 games.

Originally from Ontario, the blueliner also played three seasons in the OHL with the Sudbury Wolves.

Emmett is eager to show Lions fans what he can do over a full season:

"It's an incredible feeling to begin my professional career with a team that's proven it has what it takes to win. Getting the opportunity to play pro hockey in Canada means a lot to me-and doing it in Trois-Rivières, with the reigning Kelly Cup champions, makes it even more special."







