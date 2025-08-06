The Lions Will Roar at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières

August 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions and Team 3 Red/EHR have unveiled the #7 car that Raphaël Lessard will drive this weekend during the marquee event of the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières: the NASCAR Canada Series race.

Once again this year, the car's design is inspired by the Lions' branding. Just like during the recent Kelly Cup playoffs, the team is moving away from blue as the primary color in favor of red. The logo featured prominently on the vehicle will be the newly revealed 5th anniversary logo. Several references to the Lions' Kelly Cup championship will also appear on the car.

Alex Cousineau, President of the Trois-Rivières Lions, is proud to see his team represented once again at the GP3R: "Last year's experience was so positive that we knew we wanted to come back this year. What makes it even more special this time is that we chose to unveil our 5th anniversary logo directly on the car, along with a tribute to our Kelly Cup championship. It's a great way to celebrate our journey and share our pride with the local community, right in the heart of the GP3R."

Raphaël Lessard and the #7 Lions-themed car will hit the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières track on Saturday, August 9 around 12:00 p.m. for practice and at 4:45 p.m. for qualifying. The race itself will take place the next day, on Sunday, August 10, around 1:15 p.m.







ECHL Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.