Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Kabore Dunn for 2025-26 Season

August 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Kabore Dunn to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Dunn, 23, re-signs in Worcester for his second season of professional hockey. The Mill Bay, BC native split his rookie season between the Utah Grizzlies, Fort Wayne Komets, and Railers. He was acquired in a trade with Fort Wayne in February of 2025, playing in ten games for Worcester. Dunn had five points (1G, 4A) in 35 games played in his rookie year.

"Kabore is a player that we saw in small doses last year, but I thought that he gave us a lot of depth at the defensive position," Tuzzolino said. "He was very responsible defensively and also had a lot of offensive upside. He has very smooth skating, good size, and is not scared to use his physicality."

The 6'2", 179 lb defenseman played in four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey prior to turning professional, splitting time between the University of Maine and Lindenwood University. In 56 collegiate games, Dunn had 21 points (2G, 19A) along with 38 penalty minutes.

"As soon as I got [to Worcester], everyone took me in right under their wing," Dunn said. "I feel like we have something special... We all fight for each other and have each other's backs. We have something that not a lot of teams have in the league."

The Railers have announced thirteen players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Dunn joins Riley Piercey, Darien Kielb, Matt DeMelis, Ryan Mahshie, Jake Stevens, Kolby Johnson, Ryan Dickinson, Cole Fraser, Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the thirteenth signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

