Heartlanders Add AHL-Experienced Jaxon Nelson and Forward Adam Capannelli

August 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, have signed forwards Jaxon Nelson and Adam Capannelli to ECHL contracts. Capannelli joins Iowa from overseas, while Nelson has spent his rookie year entirely with AHL Providence in 2024-25.

2025-26 Heartlanders Roster

Forwards (10): Yuki Miura, Ryan Miotto, Jonny Sorenson, Jack O'Brien, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Matt Hubbarde, Luke Mobley, T.J. Walsh, Adam Capannelli, Jaxon Nelson

Defensemen (1): Elliott McDermott

Nelson, 25, played 35 games for Providence last season (2g, 7a) as a rookie. In 2023-24, he captained the University of Minnesota and was second on the team with 19 goals (31 points). He wore a letter twice for the Golden Gophers ("A" in 2022-23) and had a pair of double-digit goal seasons. Prior to his five years at Minnesota, the Magnolia, MN native skated for Sioux Falls and Omaha in the USHL.

Capannelli tallied a league-best 31 goals and team-best 69 points in 38 games in the AlpsHL last season with Sterzing/Vipiteno. Over three seasons in Europe (AlpsHL + Italian pro leagues), he combined for an astonishing 92 goals and 205 points in 108 games. The Montreal, QC native played four seasons in the QMJHL with Moncton and Blainville-Boisbiand from 2016-20. He is 26 years old and stands 5-foot-10 and 207 pounds.

Head Coach and General Manager Chuck Weber: "Jaxon has a history of scoring going back to his time in college and has played in a grinding role with Bruins organization the last few years. I'm excited to see him find his offensive game. He's also close friends with a couple Heartlanders and know he will fit into our culture seamlessly. Adam is a strong signing for us and another player that knows how to score. He is eligible for the Italian Olympic team and excited to see the year he's going to have as he prepares for the 2026 Olympics."

