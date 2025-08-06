Fuel Re-Sign Forward Jesse Tucker

FISHERS - The Fuel announced last week that they have re-signed forward Jesse Tucker to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

The 25-year-old rejoins the Fuel after signing in March of 2025 to help the Fuel make the push for the playoffs. He scored two goals in his first game with Indy, his first being his first professional goal.

Tucker played all four games in the Fuel's Kelly Cup Playoff run. In game two, he assisted Matus Spodniak's goal 1:51 into the second period.

The Longlac, Ontario, native signed with the Fuel last year after his season at Northern Michigan University ended. Also within the NCAA, he played for Clarkson University and Michigan State University.

In the USHL, he captained the Green Bay Gamblers in his final year. In 158 games for them, he had 41 goals and 88 assists.

Jesse Tucker has a twin brother, Tyler Tucker, who has played three seasons with the NHL's St. Louis Blues.







