Cyclones Sign National Championship-Winning Defenseman Aaron Bohlinger

August 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced the signing of defenseman Aaron Bohlinger. A two-time Hockey East Conference winner and 2021 Division I National Champion, Bohlinger brings a wealth of collegiate experience to the blue line for Cincinnati.

Bohlinger, 24, signs his first professional hockey deal with the Cyclones after spending his last five seasons playing at the NCAA DI level with the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and Quinnipiac University. In his graduate season with Quinnipiac, Bohlinger recorded 14 points (three goals and 11 assists) with the Bobcats in 32 games played. His 11 assists and 14 points were career-highs in his collegiate career.

"Adding Aaron to our roster early in the offseason was a major boost and instantly added stability to our back end," said Head Coach Riley Weselowski. "He is a jackknife on defense and can play in all situations when needed. He is great on his edges and has elite deception with an excellent stick."

"His leadership qualities include him wearing the captain's C on his chest for his NCAA program in UMass, which fans will soon learn is a common theme for this year's signings." adds Weselowski. "While at Quinnipiac in his final season, he was coached by one of the top NCAA DI coaches in the country and received about as high of praise from his coach that a player can receive during the recruiting process. Aaron is a player that our fans will really enjoy watching develop as a professional."

Prior to his final college season, Bohlinger was a crucial piece to the blue line with UMass. As a member of the Minutemen, Bohlinger won two Hockey East conference titles and led UMass to their first National Championship in 2021. Bohlinger's first career collegiate goal came in the National Championship game, serving as the opening tally against St. Cloud State.

In addition to his championship, Bohlinger was a four-time Hockey East All-Academic and two-time Academic All-American with the Minutemen.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.