Luke Manning Returns to Grizzlies for Second Full Season
August 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - Forward Luke Manning is rejoining the Utah Grizzlies for the upcoming 2025-26 season.
Manning scored 18 goals and 21 assists in 67 games for Utah during the 2024-25 season. He ended last season red hot as he scored 11 points (7 goals, 4 assists) in the last 8 games, including a 2 goal performance in the final game of the campaign on April 12, 2025 at Rapid City. Manning had 1 goal and 2 assists for Utah in a 7-6 shootout win over the Allen Americans on March 29, 2025. He has 20 goals and 27 assists in 81 games in his pro career, all with the Grizzlies.
"I'm excited for the season to start! We've got a great group coming back and are ready to make a run to the Kelly Cup! Can't wait to play in front of Grizzly fans again at the Mav," says Manning.
Manning made his professional debut with Utah on March 16, 2024 in a game where Utah won 5-4 in overtime vs Norfolk. He scored 2 goals and 6 assists in 14 games with Utah towards the end of the 2023-24 season after completing a college career at the University of St. Thomas.
Announced 2025-26 Signings
Forwards: Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Dylan Fitze, John Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Griffin Ness.
Defensemen: Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Noah Ganske, Cooper Jones, Luke LaMaster, Avery Winslow
Goaltender: Dryden McKay.
