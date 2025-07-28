Craig Armstrong Returns to the Utah Grizzlies for Second Pro Season

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Craig Armstrong is returning to the Utah Grizzlies for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Armstrong scored 7 goals and 12 assists in 64 games with Utah during the 2024-25 season. He scored his first professional goal on December 7, 2024 vs Kansas City.

"Big things will come in Craig's second year, he has proven that he is a threat to score at full strength at anytime and is a strong defensive forward for the Grizzlies," says GM Erik Hudson.

Armstrong scored 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 67 games with the QMJHL's Chicoutimi Sagueneens in the 2023-24 season. Armstrong added 7 points (2 goals, 5 assists) in 8 playoff games for Chicoutimi.

He spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League. Armstrong scored 20 goals and 36 assists in four seasons with the Prince George Cougars from 2018-2022. He spent his final season in the WHL with the Red Deer Rebels, where he scored 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) and was a +14 in 65 games.

Announced 2025-26 Signings

Forwards: Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Dylan Fitze, Reed Lebster, Mick Messner, Griffin Ness.

Defensemen: Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Noah Ganske, Cooper Jones, Luke LaMaster, Avery Winslow

Goaltender: Dryden McKay.







