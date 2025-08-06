Fuel Sign Pair of Defensemen

August 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

FISHERS - The Fuel announced last week that they have signed defenseman Will Ennis to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

The 25-year-old rookie played the last four years at the University of Windsor. During his career, he recorded 8 goals, 34 assists, and 50 PIMs in 97 games. While attending Windsor, he studied Mechanical Engineering.

The Russell, Ontario, native also spent four seasons playing for the Oshawa Generals in the OHL. He wore the "A" in his final season. In the OHL, he recorded 8 goals, 33 assists, and 89 PIMs in 239 games.

He was considered a "shut-down" defenseman in the OHL as he captured the team's top defenceman award in the 2018-2019 season. In addition, he was named a finalist for the 2019-2020 OHL's Roger Neilson Memorial Award, which is for the league's top academic post-secondary player.

Ennis was also a four-time General's Scholastic Player of the Year and a two-time team fitness winner.

They have also signed defenseman Holden Wale to a standard player contract.

The 24-year-old was on an AHL contract with the Calgary Wranglers during the 2024-2025 season. He played 68 games with their ECHL affiliate, the Rapid City Rush, where he had three goals, 13 assists, and 22 penalty minutes.

Before his rookie year in South Dakota, he spent three years at the University of Windsor, where he majored in Liberal Studies. He spent all three years with defenseman Will Ennis, who has also signed with the Fuel this season. Wale recorded 13 goals, 39 assists, and 24 penalty minutes through 71 games.

The Brantford, Ontario native played five seasons in the OHL, split between two different teams. He played for the Soo Greyhounds and Kitchener Rangers. In the OHL, he recorded 38 points, a plus/minus of +25, and 37 penalty minutes in 162 games.







