Fuel Re-Sign Forward Owen Robinson

July 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Fuel have announced on Thursday that they have re-signed forward Owen Robison to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

This will be the 25-year-old's second season with the Fuel. Last year, he played in ten games where he had two goals and five assists. This helped take the Fuel to the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

He has also spent three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Sudbury Wolves. His most notable season was 2019-20, where he scored 15 goals and had 31 assists.

After his time with the Wolves, he spent one season at the University of Toronto, playing in 17 games, scoring five goals, and tallying four assists. While there, he studied Criminology and Sociology.

Robinson has had one past season in the ECHL in the 2021-22 season with the Orlando Solar Bears. While he was there, he played in three games and scored one goal.

After his season with the Solar Bears, he went back to the University of Toronto, and in the 2024-25 season, he was selected to be on the USports (OUA West) First All-Star Team and the USports All-Canadian First Team. He also earned the title of USports (OUA West) Most Valuable Player.







