Oilers Announce Preseason Game Schedule

July 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday two preseason games ahead of the 2025-26 season, hosting the Allen Americans at WeStreet Ice Center on Saturday, Oct. 11 after an opening tune-up game against the Americans on Thursday, Oct. 9 at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas.

The announcement marks the second consecutive year the Oilers have hosted a preseason game at WeStreet Ice Center and the second straight year WeStreet Ice Center and Nytex have served as the venues for Tulsa's final preseason preparations. However, 2025 marks the return of a two-game set with the Americans after the Wichita Thunder worked back into 2024's rotation for the inaugural preseason game at WeStreet Ice Center.

"Having two preseason games is great for us," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "Not just for Scott and me, but for the players as well. At this level there isn't time for players to show us what they can do in the regular season. But these preseason games give us a chance to finalize our evaluations from training camp. This is a chance for guys to prove what they have brought to camp translates consistently from shift-to-shift in a game. A couple of highlight reel plays and a goal won't earn you a spot after a poor camp, but players on the bubble can earn a spot with consistent performances in these games and camp. It's also nice for some more experienced players to get their feet under them before opening night and show they've done the necessary work during the offseason."

Saturday's home game at WeStreet Ice Center (4143 S. Yale Ave. Tulsa, OK 74135) is at 7:05 p.m., with seating beginning at 6 p.m. Pucks Sports Bar and Grill will open at 11 a.m., allowing patrons to enjoy great food and catch all of Saturday's college football slate ahead of puck drop. To purchase your tickets for the lone professional game at Tulsa's practice facility in 2025 click HERE.

Thursday's game at Nytex Sports Centre (8851 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 76180) will start at 7:30 p.m.

Questions about the Oilers' game on Oct. 11 in Tulsa can be directed to the Oilers office by call or text at 918-632-7825, or by visiting the office, located inside WeStreet Ice Center, Monday-Friday from 9 am to 5 p.m.

Stay tuned for dates for the Oilers training camp at WeStreet Ice Center.

Training camp will continue to be open to the public free of charge in 2025.

--

The Oilers start the 2025-26 season on the road, heading to the Coralville, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 17 for a 7 p.m. season-opening battle with the Iowa Heartlanders before closing the campaign-starting weekend with a 4 p.m. rematch at Xtream Arena on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Tulsa's 2025-26 home-opening extravaganza features a 7:05 p.m. showdown with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Friday, Oct.24 and finishes with the first Sunday Family Funday of the season with the Knight Monsters and Oilers facing off at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.







ECHL Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.