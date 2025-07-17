Mariners Announce Three Player Signings

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the signing of three more players for the 2025-26 season on Thursday. Forwards Robert Cronin and Linus Hemstrom return to the team while defenseman Jaxon Bellamy was also signed.

Cronin, a 24-year-old forward from Plymouth, MA, signed his first pro deal with the Mariners on March 17th after finishing up his senior season at the University of New Hampshire. He was the Wildcats leading goal-scorer, potting 17 goals (to go along with 11 assists) in 35 games. Cronin debuted with the Mariners on March 21st at Worcester and went on to post eight points (5 goals, 3 assists) in 13 games.

Hemstrom, 21, came to the Mariners in February via trade from the Bloomington Bison. The Swedish-born forward appeared in a total of 55 games between the two teams, 24 with Maine. He totaled 14 points (3 goals, 11 assists) in his rookie campaign. His two goals as a Mariner both came over the final four games of the season. Prior to turning pro, Hemstrom played junior hockey with the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs, posting back-to-back 40+ point seasons.

Jaxon Bellamy becomes the first new name to join the 2025-26 roster. A 24-year-old defenseman from Hampton, New Brunswick, he spent the last three seasons with Saint Mary's University of USports. A steady presence for Saint Mary's, he skated in 88 games over his college career, highlighted by a standout freshman campaign in 2022-23 when he registered 23 points in 30 games from the blue line. Bellamy played his junior hockey in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League from 2018-22, seeing time with the Sherbrooke Phoenix, Acadie-Bathurst Titan, and Moncton Wildcats.

The Mariners have now named six players to the 2025-26 roster. Cronin, Hemstrom, and Bellamy join returning captains Wyllum Deveaux, Sebastian Vidmar, and Justin Bean.

