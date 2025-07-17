Voting for ECHL Mascot of the Year Ends Today
July 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, who will begin their 17th season of professional hockey this October, encourage all hockey fans to vote for Biscuit, the beloved mascot of the Allen Americans for ECHL Mascot of the Year.
Biscuit has been the team's official mascot since the 2010-2011 season. The voting for ECHL Mascot of the Year ends TODAY, so cast your vote NOW!
The Americans home opener is set for Friday, October 24th against the Kansas City Mavericks. Call 972-912-1000 for Americans Season Tickets!!
